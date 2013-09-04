Updated Audemat Modulation Analyzer to be Unveiled at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Audemat will unveil a new and updated version of the Modulation Analyzer, the company’s FM Test and Measurement platform. A new RF front end has been added to the unit, and it is now available in two tailored and cost-effective packages.



The new RF front end enhances its capabilities by enabling higher dynamic range measurements in the field. Supplied as standard on all versions of the unit, this means that highly accurate and detailed measurements can be taken anywhere in the reception area, and by those without access to the transmitter site.



Audemat have also repackaged the Modulation Analyzer, making it available in two distinct versions. The Standard configuration offers all the basic tools required for precise FM measurements such as an RF, MPX, Spectrum, Modulation, Audio and RDS analyzers while the Lab Tools Version adds a signal generator for RF, MPX and audio, distortion meters, an Oscilloscope display and automatic measurements.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Audemat will be at stand 8.B50.



www.audemat.com