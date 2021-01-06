Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables Ship, Says HDMI Forum

SAN JOSE—The HDMI Forum has announced the availability of the Ultra High Speed HDMI cables, which enable the full 48Gb/s performance of HDMI 2.1.

“The HDMI Forum didn’t rest after releasing the 2.1 specification, and 2020 was one of its busiest years ever,” said David Glen of Advanced Micro Devices and president of the HDMI Forum.

“We launched the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program (UHS Program) and now these UHS Cables are available in the market…,” he said.

The UHS Program ensures Ultra High Speed HDMI cables reaching the market support 4K, 8K, HDR, VRR, eARC and all other HDMI 2.1 features.

The HDMI Forum also released the Compliance Test Specification for Active Cables in 2020, he added. Shortly, consumers will be able to buy Active Optical Cables supporting installations requiring longer cable runs.

Shipments of Premium HDMI cables reflect growing demand for 4K content as both consumer and commercial sectors look to connect 4K cable, satellite and IPTV set-top boxes to their televisions.

Premium HDMI cables are specified globally for use by service providers for in-home installations, the forum said.

The forum also is promoting HDMI Cable Power, which enables active HDMI cables to be powered directly from the HDMI connector without attaching a separate power cable.