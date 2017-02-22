TVU, theStream.tv Take on Awards Season

LOS ANGELES—At theStream.tv, we stream live and interactive entertainment every day, including original programs, after shows, live interviews, panels and more. Our shows air on our site as well as a variety of video sites such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Rumble and Daily Motion. The topics of our more than 30 regularly scheduled web programs range from movies, TV, music, technology, to healthy living, politics and even the world of super heroes.

theStream.tv has used TVU’s mobile cellular video system to cover the red carpet during the SAG and Grammy Awards.

AWARDS SEASON

We’ve been busy welcoming this new year so far with live programming tied to events of interest to our audience: red carpet premieres, celebrity interviews, stand-up comedy, musical performances and conventions. Red carpet events make for some of our most-watched content, so this year’s award season is always a busy time for us. We’ve covered the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and the Grammy Awards, and we’ll also report live from this year’s PaleyFest LA and various Comic-Cons, gaming shows and anime conventions throughout 2017.

When our reporters conduct live red carpet interviews with movie and TV stars, they always do so with our mobile cellular video solution from TVU Networks. It gives us unparalleled flexibility in the field and allows us to work untethered from the studio. Since so much of our coverage is done live, on location, it’s critical that we have a system that’s rock-solid reliable and capable of producing high-quality HD video transmission from anywhere at any time. That’s precisely what our TVU unit provides.

We’re in pre-production now for awards and convention season and are eager to take TVU back out on the road with us. We’re thrilled with the premium, high-resolution look it gives us and the confidence to shoot from anywhere at any time and know our footage will transmit in real time back to our studio. It’s elevated the look of our programming immensely, and we’re eager to try new gear from TVU.

IN & OUTSIDE COVERAGE

Last year we shot segments with comedian Colton Dunn for the online network Rooster Teeth using our TVU portable transmitter. With it, we were able to shoot outside and in the studio simultaneously, with ease. We also used it on-location recently, covering the 6th Annual Variety Casino and Poker Event at Paramount Studios.

With our TVU system, we can stream HD-quality live video using multiple cellular, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections. It’s portable, simple to set up and easy to use, which is a huge advantage for our camera crew. Compared to other methods of remote live video streaming, our TVU portable transmitter is a very cost-effective solution for our studio. And they have the best customer service out there.

Susan Wrenn is the president of theStream.tv, a live YouTube channel in the Machinima network. She can be contacted atsusan.wrenn@thestream.tv.

