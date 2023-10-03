TVU Networks to Showcase ONE Compact 5G Cell System at NAB Show NY

CUPERTINO, Calif.—TVU Networks will mark the North American debut of its ONE compact, full-featured 5G cellular transmitter at NAB Show New York, at the Javits Center Oct. 25-26. Weighing in at just 1.79kg and 200mm tall, the ONE incurs latency as low as 0.3 second using cellular connectivity and can also switch to REMI production within minutes for synchronized, multicamera live event coverage for up to four video sources, according to the company.

In addition to the ONE, TVU will demonstrate the latest updates in its full line up of 4K-supported, cloud-based solutions for live video production, including TVU Search, TVU Producer, TVU Grid and TVU Channel.

The ONE uses the latest generation Sub 6GHz, 3GPP Release 16, 5G embedded modems. With multiple antennas per modem, it offers the most advanced antenna array on the market, and also supports MIMO uplink. This ensures transmission with wider coverage, better range, increased data transfer rates, and the assurance of future compatibility of 5G network deployments.

The ONE includes the latest version of TVU’s patented Inverse StatMux transmission technology fully integrated into the unit. The newly developed ISX protocol provides the most reliable and efficient transmission protocol even in the most challenging transmission environments, ensuring the full utilization of available bandwidth, superior video quality, and extremely low latency.

TVU Search features content search capabilities based on advanced AI algorithms and automation, allowing users to locate live or archival feeds or clips for immediate playout, download, or sharing, the company said. It features a plug-in integration with Adobe Premiere Pro, giving users access to TVU Search directly from within the interface of the editing application. With TVU Producer, users can natively ingest live video to the cloud from virtually any IP video source or VOD content and fully produce the content in 4K. This includes switching sources, accessing graphics overlays, and custom PIP configurations to name a few. TVU Grid delivers highly scalable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint switching, routing and distribution of live video over commodity internet according to TVU.

TVU Channel doesn’t operate on customary infrastructure, but instead enables the user to schedule live and VOD programming from a browser. The cloud-based TVU Channel can be deployed in minutes to schedule and manage one or hundreds of live content channels including OTT, websites, apps and social media. It supports live and pre-programmed content, dynamic ad insertion with SCTE decoration, and can be set to operate continuously 24/7 with no downtime, TVU said.

“Since last year’s NAB NY, we’ve continued to expand the capabilities of the TVU cloud ecosystem in support of the Media Supply Chain with an emphasis on our microservices and AI-assisted offerings,” stated Matt Keiler, VP of North America Sales, TVU Networks. “With the addition of the ONE, plus the integration of our AI-driven TVU Search with Adobe Premiere Pro, and a new version of our ISX protocol for unparalleled cellular transmission, broadcasters can capture, produce, and distribute content easier, faster, and more cost effectively than ever before.”