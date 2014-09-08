TVU Networks Delivers Enhanced TVU Grid Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — TVU Networks is releasing its update of the TVU Grid IP video switching, routing and distribution platform. The latest version of TVU Grid delivers greater flexibility, enhanced scalability and built-in scheduling and automation tools. These enhancements to TVU Grid will be on display at the TVU Networks booth (2.B28) at IBC, September 12-16, 2014 in Amsterdam.



TVU Grid is an IP video platform that enables TV stations to manage, route, switch and distribute live video content through both public and private Internet connections. Because the solution is video-source agnostic, TVU said Grid can seamlessly switch between any connected IP or SDI sources.



The latest enhancements to TVU Grid include a newly designed browser-based central management tool that delivers enhanced management and control over a greater number of video streams. TVU has also introduced an integrated scheduling tool that enables automated switching between live streams. TVU Grid’s open API allows it to be integrated into video playout, production automation and third-party scheduling solutions.



TVU also makes the TVUPack cell-bonding transmitters.