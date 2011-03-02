TVLogic to Feature High-Res Compact LCD Monitor



TVLogic will showcase its VFM-056W/WP high-resolution compact LCD monitor at the NAB Show. The company will also highlight its LVM-074W and TDM-243W/473W LCD panels as well.



The VFM-056W/WP, introduced at IBC2010, is a 5.6-inch 1280x800 LED backlit LCD display. It is available in two versions: VFM-056W (without HDMI loop-out, Waveform/Vector, Y Level, Range Error and 3G input) and VFM-056WP, which includes all features.



Also on display, the LVM-074W, a 7-inch LED backlit LCD panel that features Waveform/Vector Scope, built-in HDMI to HD-SDI conversion output and Audio Level Metering/Monitoring. The LVM-074W also features TVLogic’s new ColorFast Sensor auto-adjusting color temperature system.



TVLogic will also show the TDM-243W/473W that features 24-inch and 47-inch 2D and passive 3D LCD panels. These monitors feature a passive micro-polarizing filter attached to the LCD panel in circular polarizing 3D glasses for seamless 2D or 3D viewing of one or multiple monitors. The TDM-243/473W can accept multiple 3D signal formats.



