T-VIPS to introduce 3-D video transport solution

T-VIPS will launch new 3-D, JPEG 2000-based video transport, ATSC and video processing and switching solutions at the 2010 NAB Show.

The company will demonstrate solutions for:



3-D video transport;



JPEG-2000-based video transport over IP;



Switching, video processing and service management solutions for ATSC broadcasters;

Video transport and switching solutions for sports broadcasters; and



Managed video transport, processing, monitoring and remultiplexing systems.

At the show, T-VIPS also will make the U.S. debut of the TVG450 video gateway.

See T-VIPS at NAB Show Booth SU6721.