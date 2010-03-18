T-VIPS to introduce 3-D video transport solution
T-VIPS will launch new 3-D, JPEG 2000-based video transport, ATSC and video processing and switching solutions at the 2010 NAB Show.
The company will demonstrate solutions for:
- 3-D video transport;
- JPEG-2000-based video transport over IP;
- Switching, video processing and service management solutions for ATSC broadcasters;
- Video transport and switching solutions for sports broadcasters; and
- Managed video transport, processing, monitoring and remultiplexing systems.
At the show, T-VIPS also will make the U.S. debut of the TVG450 video gateway.
See T-VIPS at NAB Show Booth SU6721.
