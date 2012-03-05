T-VIPS Launches New DTT Monitor at NAB

T-VIPS TNS547 DTT Monitor

At the 2012 NAB Show, T-VIPS will launch the new TNS547 DTT Monitor, which provides continuous, Quality of Service monitoring—from the head-end to the RF signals at the transmitter—for improved operational efficiency and network reliability for DVB-T and DVB-T2 networks. It provides an extensive range of RF measurements, T2-MI analysis capabilities (DVB A14-1), IP/Ethernet statistics, and EPG/EIT verification.



As the newest member of the T-VIPS nSure product line, the TNS547 provides efficient monitoring of all major interfaces, formats and layers found in DVB terrestrial networks, and enables fault-detection and diagnostics through an intuitive web-based user interface or integration with a network management. Error detection and alarms are compliant with ETSI TR 101 290 (Pri 1-3) for DVB signals.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. T-VIPS will be at booth SU7907.



