T-VIPS CP524 TS adapter set for IBC2012 debut

T-VIPS has announced the IBC2012 launch of the CP524 TS Adapter, which supports multi-stream (any input to any output), remultiplexing, and flexible format conversion.

The CP524 has been designed to meet the requirements of operators and service providers for flexible repacking, and delivery of content for multiple end points. The CP524’s filtering and remultiplexing features enable operators to save valuable bandwidth. Pre-production models have been successfully trialed at operators’ sites and the product is now ready to ship.

T-VIPS anticipates that the CP524 will be particularly popular with:

·Broadcast service providers that offer television contribution and distribution services

·IP network operators offering managed video services

·Satellite network operators for contribution to satellite uplink sites

·Terrestrial network operators for the primary distribution of ATSC, DVB-T and DVB-T2 signals.

The variety of network infrastructures used in the broadcast industry today has led to increasing demand for network adaption and conversion between formats and interfaces. The CP524 solves these issues, for up to four transport streams, by offering powerful network adaption between ASI, IP, SONET/SDH and SMPTE 310.

In addition to providing conversion between interfaces, the CP524 provides powerful TS processing capabilities that are easy to use and configure. The CP524 is also equipped with reliability features such as hitless switching with diversity reception, service fallback and T-VIPS Embedded Redundancy Control (TERC) to ensure 100% uptime even in the case of severe packet or link loss.

The CP524 is part of T-VIPS’ cProcessor toolbox which makes TS processing simple and delivers flexible, cost-effective interfacing to broadcast and IP-based networks. The CP524 gives operators the capability to process, tailor and distribute signals according to their own needs.