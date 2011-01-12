Tvinci expands pay-OTT platform to tablet devices

Pay-OTT video platform provider Tvinci has expanded its OTT TV offering for deployment on tablet devices.

The company has launched customized video storefront applications for the iPad and the Samsung Galaxy Tab and offers MediaHub and MediaStore APIs to customize their applications for additional tablets and other devices.

When Tvinci releases a new storefront application, its customers benefit from the opportunity to expand their video services to additional devices. This upgrade to the service is seamless, and customers can continue to use the Tvinci MediaHub and MediaStore to control the content and business models they offer end users across devices.

The Tvinci MediaHub is the core of Tvinci's platform, used for the management of video content, business rules and users on any Internet device. MediaStore is the consumer interface for Tvinci's pay-OTT video platform.