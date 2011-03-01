TV transmitters, feedline, antennas, towers, services

FIBER-OPTIC TRANSMITTER/RECEIVER

Extron Electronics FOXBOX HDMI

Uses digital, zero-compression technology to deliver pixel-for-pixel transmission of HDMI computer-video images up to WUXGA 1920 × 1200 resolution, including HDTV 1080p/60; available in single- and multimode models; includes Key Minder, EDID Minder, auto input memory, RS-232 control from multiple locations, internal test patterns and real-time system monitoring.

TRANSMITTER

Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies SDT Ark 6 Series

Can be used as a transmitter, a heterodyne transposer, a regenerative transmitter and single-frequency echo canceller; implements DVB-T/T2, PAL, ATSC/MH, NTSC and ISDB-T modulations; allows selection of transmission modes in various ways: remotely, using a dry contact, via SNMP commands, via TCP/IP using the Web graphic interface, or even via a dedicated command inserted into the transport stream.

TRANSMITTER SERIES

Thomson Broadcast Elite

Now supports the ISDB-Tb system; a real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-correction feature is designed to offer excellent stability and quality of the signal, regardless of variations in typical environmental conditions; also included are an embedded SNMP agent and a Web server.

