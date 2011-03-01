TV transmitters, feedline, antennas, towers, services
FIBER-OPTIC TRANSMITTER/RECEIVER
Extron Electronics FOXBOX HDMI
Uses digital, zero-compression technology to deliver pixel-for-pixel transmission of HDMI computer-video images up to WUXGA 1920 × 1200 resolution, including HDTV 1080p/60; available in single- and multimode models; includes Key Minder, EDID Minder, auto input memory, RS-232 control from multiple locations, internal test patterns and real-time system monitoring.
www.extron.com
Booth: SL10920
TRANSMITTER
Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies SDT Ark 6 Series
Can be used as a transmitter, a heterodyne transposer, a regenerative transmitter and single-frequency echo canceller; implements DVB-T/T2, PAL, ATSC/MH, NTSC and ISDB-T modulations; allows selection of transmission modes in various ways: remotely, using a dry contact, via SNMP commands, via TCP/IP using the Web graphic interface, or even via a dedicated command inserted into the transport stream.
www.screenservice.net
Booths: SU6321, OE1371
TRANSMITTER SERIES
Thomson Broadcast Elite
Now supports the ISDB-Tb system; a real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-correction feature is designed to offer excellent stability and quality of the signal, regardless of variations in typical environmental conditions; also included are an embedded SNMP agent and a Web server.
www.thomson-broadcast.com
Booth: SU4917
