TV One to demonstrate cost-effective video wall solutions at IBC2010

TV One will be demonstrating its video wall products at IBC2010.

Using four standard video wall monitors in a 2 x 2 arrangement, four TV One 1T-C2-750 dual DVI scalers and a 1T-DA-554 DVI distribution amplifier provide a cost-effective solution. The integral CORIO2 scaling engines of the four 1T-C2-750 units each zoom a quarter of a background image fed from a single DVI source via a distribution amplifier to produce a larger, complete image across the four monitors with no loss of image quality.

By adding a CORIOview C2-6104A 4-window video processor to the setup, TV One will also be demonstrating a four-window image display across the same video wall array at IBC. This setup allows the full functionality of the C2-6104A multiviewer to be displayed across the video wall, including picture-in-picture windows across multiple monitors.

See TV One at IBC Stand 7.C27.