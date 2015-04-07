TV Logic to Debut 4K UHD Reference Display at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - TV Logic will debut the new LUM-310A Ultra HD Monitor at the 2015 NAB Show. The 31.1-inch monitor—TV Logic’s latest 4K reference display—features 4096x2160 resolution with a high contrast ratio of 1450:1 and support for 4-SDI and 4-HDMI inputs as well as one HDMI 1-channel input. The LUM-310A offers wide color gamut up to DCI, true 10bit and 3D LUT support for precise color reproduction, among other features.

TV Logic will also debut the LVM-170A 17.3-inch HD broadcast monitor with 1920x1080 resolution, which features three analog SDI inputs and outputs (SD, HD, 3G-SDI), two SDI inputs and one SDI output, plus an HDMI and DVI input. The LVM-170A includes a wide viewing angle, standard Rec. 709 color gamut, and TV Logic’s own color calibration utility support.

TV Logic’s new Studio Wall Monitor (SWM) Series now comes in six accurate, feature-rich models ranging from 17.3-inches to 55-inches including: SWM-170A, SWM-240A, SWM-320A, SWM-420A, SWM-460A, and SWM-550A. And, TV Logic will introduce its new Rack Monitor Series, with four configurations to suit any monitoring application, including: two 7-inch or 9-inch units, three 5.6-inch units, or four 3.4-inch units.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. TV Logic will be in booth C7533. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.