TSL SAM1 3GM+MADI
TSL SAM1 3GM+MADI
Designed for both fixed and mobile broadcast facilities, as well as systems integrators who have embraced MADI; provides multiple-source monitoring of up to 20 channels of audio from MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analog sources on a user-configurable screen; provides immediate access to any combination of formats.
Stand: 10.B41
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox