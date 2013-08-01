TSL SAM1 3GM+MADI

Designed for both fixed and mobile broadcast facilities, as well as systems integrators who have embraced MADI; provides multiple-source monitoring of up to 20 channels of audio from MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analog sources on a user-configurable screen; provides immediate access to any combination of formats.

www.tsl.co.uk

Stand: 10.B41