TSL Products Enters OEM Partnership With DNF Controls

MARLOW, England — TSL Products, a broadcast workflow solutions manufacturer — has entered into a strategic OEM partnership with DNF Controls — a Northridge, Calif.,-based provider of machine control solutions — which will integrate elements of both companies’ products.

By virtue of this partnership, both companies hope to expand their respective products’ control functionality, improve the user experience and fuel operational growth.

TSL will use DNF’s customizable, standalone hardware control panels to enhance the functionality of its TallyMan advanced broadcast control system, which allows operators to simplify complex, third-party broadcast equipment workflows by creating highly configurable presets. With this control system integration, TallyMan customers will now be able to use any button on a control surface to send triggers that activate controls on other devices.

“DNF’s extensive control capabilities and wealth of knowledge and experience will allow us to add expanded functionality to our control systems, especially for simple, stand-alone applications,” says Dan Bailey, product manager — control systems, TSL Products. “This partnership allows us to make these solutions available to our customers and expand into areas that we less commonly operate, such as transmission of playout.”

DNF will also use TSL’s technology to expand and streamline the user interface to its virtual panels. DNF hardware solutions include: AnyWhere Interface Boxes (AIB), equipped with fast Ethernet and 8 to 16 GPI/O inputs/outputs for managing control; Universal Switch Panels (USP) that simplify operations and reduce errors; and the Rundown Playout System Driver that provides four server channels and a router or production switcher for newscast automation.

According to Dan Fogel, CTO of DNF, “We’ve worked together in the past and our products complement each other, so it just makes sense for DNF and TSL to strategically work together in this mutually beneficial partnership.”

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]