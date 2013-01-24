TSL introduces SAM1-3GM studio audio monitoring unit

TSL Professional Products has introduced the first member of its Studio Audio Monitor (SAM) family, the SAM1-3GM audio monitoring unit. Designed to help streamline workflows in TV production throughout network operations, master control, outside broadcast and studio/post production settings, the SAM1-3GM brings concise monitoring capabilities to facility-wide multichannel audio operations.

The 1U system provides instant visual feedback from 16 channel sources of embedded SDI. Additionally, two auxiliary analog or AES input channels can be mixed into the monitoring chain, allowing users to listen to their external sources such as intercom, ideal when working with headphones.

The SAM1-3GM allows the user to allocate individual channel formats as stereo, mono and 5.1, with the immediate ability to downmix surround sound sources for precise stereo compatibility monitoring. Channels can also be mixed with a single button to achieve individual level trims and channel balance/pan control. The resulting “mix” output is then available for use as a line-level analog or AES feed.

It also offers monitoring bargraphs and scales for all international standards. Similarly, the unit’s 10 stereo bargraph pairs can be individually labeled with up to a 10-character mnemonic. When installed as a monitor destination and attached to an SDI router, the unit allows the user to see an immediate overview of all 16 embedded audio channels, with quick and simplistic configuration for monitoring individual programs within the stream, regardless of whether they are mono, stereo or 5.1 discrete audio.