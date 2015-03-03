Triveni to Showcase EPG Cloud Service at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase a cloud-based version of its GuideBuilder metadata generation platform that allows broadcasters to easily and cost-effectively create electronic program guide (EPG) metadata for all their DTV signals. It features a web-based user interface, centralized control and management capabilities, and network-based PSIP carousel download.

The turnkey solution can be used to handle listing inputs for both legacy ATSC and ATSC M/H, enabling delivery of more accurate PSIP data for DTV services on TVs and mobile DTV-enabled PCs, smartphones, and tablet devices, all from a single, unified platform.

Triveni Digital will also showcase its new StreamScope MT-50 HDT transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool that enables broadcasters to comply with worldwide standards for superior quality of service. It features the most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine available, and sophisticated CALM analysis, with triggered recording functionality.

Triveni will also demonstrate the next-generation closed-caption monitoring and auditing capabilities of its StreamScope RM-40 DTV transport stream monitoring system. It ensures that all closed captions are accurate, synchronized, complete, and appropriately placed on-screen per FCC 14-12 to avoid potential fines while ensuring viewer satisfaction.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Triveni Digital will be in booth SU8802. For more information visit www.nabshow.com.