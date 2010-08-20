Triveni Digital to showcase StreamScope analyzer at IBC2010

Triveni Digital will showcase at IBC its StreamScope MT-40LCP — a low-cost version of the company’s StreamScope MT-40 analyzer for real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams.

The MT-40LCP is designed for MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream monitoring and analysis of DTV signals carried by cable, telco, broadcast, satellite, IPTV or mobile networks.

The low-cost MT-40 features two slots that enable broadcasters to select two input types best suited for their operation. The product also features a significantly reduced size and weight, as well as a battery option.

The MT-40LCP supports options for RF, SMPTE 310, ASI, QPSK, and file inputs, as well as Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) for non-real-time PCR analyses. With in-depth troubleshooting and analysis capabilities, including deep packet inspection, for multiple signals over all commonly encountered physical layers, the MT-40LCP can monitor, alarm, troubleshoot, record and measure DTV transport streams to ensure their integrity, reliability and compliance with industry standards.