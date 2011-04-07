Triveni Digital to highlight ATSC Mobile ESG carouselling interface at NAB Show

Triveni Digital will highlight a new open ESG (electronic service guide) carouselling interface for multiplexers as part of its GuideBuilder metadata generation and management system at the 2011 NAB Show.

The multiplexer interface makes it easy for station groups using the GuideBuilder system to establish reliable, cost-saving centralcasting models for delivery of ATSC mobile DTV services.

GuideBuilder's ATSC Mobile ESG carouselling interface is compatible with products from a growing vendor list including Axcera, DTVinteractive, LARCAN and Rohde & Schwarz.

Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder metadata system provides mission-critical operational capabilities for broadcasters by generating accurate PSIP data, as well as the metadata essential for ASTC mobile DTV services.

See Triveni Digital at 2011 NAB Show booth SU3202 and at the Mobile DTV Pavilion N4036A.