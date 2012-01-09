Triveni Digital to demonstrate GuideBuilder at CES 2012

At CES 2012, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its GuideBuilder metadata platform, which has been extended for mobile service support with new ESG functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos. Engineered in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard (Electronic Service Guide), this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.



As the ATSC continues development of an end-to-end standard for non-real-time (NRT) services, Triveni Digital continues to incorporate support for those advanced offerings into the GuideBuilder product line. Thus, the GuideBuilder infrastructure now supports PSIP, Mobile ESG and NRT management, in a unified manner enabling straightforward extension of existing workflows.



Additional enhancements to the GuideBuilder system include development of an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers.

