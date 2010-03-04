Triveni Digital, Rohde & Schwarz team up on Mobile DTV offering
At the 2010 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will highlight its work Rohde & Schwarz to provide broadcasters with a "drop-in" solution for the easy, cost-effective launch of mobile DTV services.
The mobile DTV solution incorporates the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder PSIP generator and Rohde & Schwarz equipment, including the company's software-definable R&S SX800 exciter, the R&S AEM100 emission multiplexer, and the R&S AVE264 MPEG-4 audio/video encoder. Equipped with these integrated tools, U.S. broadcasters can launch mobile DTV services immediately, leveraging their existing infrastructures.
Synchronization and coordination of the GuideBuilder enables a hands-off approach, while minimizing added infrastructure and training costs. The system fits smoothly into a station's regular broadcast workflow while managing all of the mobile ATSC metadata.
See Triveni Digital at NAB Show booth SU3202.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox