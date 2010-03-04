Triveni Digital, Rohde & Schwarz team up on Mobile DTV offering

At the 2010 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will highlight its work Rohde & Schwarz to provide broadcasters with a "drop-in" solution for the easy, cost-effective launch of mobile DTV services.

The mobile DTV solution incorporates the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder PSIP generator and Rohde & Schwarz equipment, including the company's software-definable R&S SX800 exciter, the R&S AEM100 emission multiplexer, and the R&S AVE264 MPEG-4 audio/video encoder. Equipped with these integrated tools, U.S. broadcasters can launch mobile DTV services immediately, leveraging their existing infrastructures.

Synchronization and coordination of the GuideBuilder enables a hands-off approach, while minimizing added infrastructure and training costs. The system fits smoothly into a station's regular broadcast workflow while managing all of the mobile ATSC metadata.

