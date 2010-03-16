Triveni Digital, Rohde & Schwarz pair up for plug-and-play mobile DTV transmission

Triveni Digital has teamed with Rohde & Schwarz to produce an interoperable plug-and-play solution aimed at easing the launch of mobile DTV services by broadcasters.

The new mobile DTV solution integrates Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder PSIP generator with the Rohde & Schwarz software-definable R&S SX800 exciter, AEM100 emission multiplexer and AVE264 MPEG-4 audio/video encoder. Integrating these tools enables U.S. broadcasters to launch mobile TV services immediately and leverage existing infrastructures.

Guidebuilder’s synchronization and coordination enables a hands-off approach that minimizes added infrastructure and training costs. The system fits into a station's regular broadcast workflow while managing all mobile ATSC metadata, delivering an organized schedule flow and traffic and automation data that match what’s on the air. Because mobile service metadata is closely tied to that of broadcasters’ existing services, the system maintains accurate, up-to-date program information even in the face of last-minute schedule changes.

The new R&S AEM100 multiplexer features include AutoFEC, which optimizes the mobile TV data rate and allows more services to be broadcast or a higher FEC achieved. Device cloning provides a quick, easy means identical clone creation of an R&S AEM100, including all configuration for interfaces with Triveni Digital equipment.