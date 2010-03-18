Triveni Digital releases GuideBuilder

Triveni Digital has further refined its GuideBuilder metadata platform for mobile service support with new electronic service guide (ESG) functionality.

Engineered in accordance with the new Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Mobile DTV standard (A/153), this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.

The Triveni Digital GuideBuilder provides mission-critical operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate PSIP data that meets FCC requirements, ensuring the viewability of their DTV broadcasts and enhancing over-the-air DTV service.

The system's fully automated redundancy; support for centralized PSIP generation; and tight integration with multiplexers, traffic systems and automation systems make it easy to incorporate GuideBuilder into existing broadcast infrastructures.

See Triveni Digital at NAB Show Booth SU3202.