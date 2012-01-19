Triveni Digital offers mobile device support for GuideBuilder

Triveni Digital demonstrates its updated GuideBuilder metadata platform, which has been extended for mobile service support with new electronic service guide functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos. Engineered in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard (Electronic Service Guide), which was developed under the leadership of Triveni Digital's CTO Rich Chernock, this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.

As the ATSC continues development of an end-to-end standard for non-real-time (NRT) services, Triveni Digital also continues to incorporate support for those advanced offerings into the GuideBuilder product line. Thus, the GuideBuilder infrastructure widely deployed now supports PSIP, Mobile ESG and NRT management, in a unified manner enabling straightforward extension of existing workflows.

Additional enhancements to the GuideBuilder system include development of an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers. Designed to support centralcasting applications, the interface is compatible with products from a growing vendor list including Axcera, DTVinteractive, LARCAN and Rohde & Schwarz.