Trilogy to launch Messenger intercom at CABSAT 2013

At CABSAT 2013, Trilogy will launch Messenger, an entry-level matrix-based intercom that includes the features and functionality typically only found in far more expensive systems.

Messenger bridges the gap between the constraints of low-end, two-wire party line systems and the cost and complexity of full-blown professional broadcast communication systems. The Messenger package is easy to install and simple to use.

At CABSAT Trilogy will also feature the latest developments in its premium Gemini intercom system; Mentor XL the SPG/TSG for studios, mobile production, playout and post; and the Watchdog signal detection and changeover unit.

CABSAT 2013 will be heldin Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 12-14.