TRECE Manages Intercom, AoIP With AEQ

MADRID—TRECE is a Spanish TV station that has recently renewed its image. We have simultaneously moved to new facilities located in Madrid, which now comprise two studios and a central TV control. In our previous setup, we used a Kroma digital intercom system with 14 user panels, connected to outside of the facility via an AEQ Systel IP 12 voice coordination system. The all-analog system was connected around a Yamaha 02R console.

Daniel Cemillán, technical manager for TRECE

In order to integrate the existing equipment into the new facilities, we acquired an AEQ CONEXIA matrix to manage the studios’ audio and intercom signals.

INTERCOM AND BROADCAST AUDIO WITHIN THE SAME HARDWARE

CONEXIA is a redundant and modular audio matrix that simultaneously manages audio for broadcast and four-wire intercom circuits. We have defined a structure comprising five 64-channel AoIP Dante modules, 12 four-dual-channel AES/EBU cards and two additional 8-channel modules for Kroma digital intercom panels. The included switching and processing capability sums more than 300 inputs and outputs.

The 14 series-4000 intercom user panels are reused and connected by digital link, while the new 16 series-8000 panels are connected to AoIP circuits. CONEXIA’s new acoustical design and audio processing—which includes dynamics, equalization and feedback control—provides improved voice clarity. Twenty-four matrix input and output circuits have been routed to two Systel IP VoIP systems and two STRATOS audio codecs for external intercoms.

Three audio circuits are not used for intercom: General purpose digital audio inputs and outputs in the CONEXIA chassis itself; Analog and digital circuits at the four NETBOX 32, which are Dante AoIP terminal devices featuring 16 analog inputs and outputs plus eight dual AES/EBU ones each, located in several locations at the studios; and Dante AoIP links with each studio’s mixing console.

For external communications, two Systel IP 12 systems are connected to external 4-wire inputs and outputs of the CONEXIA matrix. The operator establishes the communication to the remote peers using a Systelset+ terminal.

We have found that Systelset+ greatly simplifies operation, as it includes a small physical support and a wide touchscreen. This allows us to execute most of the commands and operations required during TV production coordination, where most of the calls are generated by ourselves. Simultaneously we can receive and route them using matrix circuits to either the sound mixing console or, more frequently, to a panel or panels group for internal studio communications.

We use this setup mainly to coordinate ENG devices through mobile phones. The journalists receive the program and command return via their earset, and the camera operator communicates using a 4-wire circuit through micro-headphones installed in the phone.

The audio and Intercom system has been enhanced for two studios and a central control. A high-availability audio router with large processing capability has been incorporated. Our existing AoIP terminals have been used to distribute inputs and outputs. The whole installation has been deployed using IP, unifying broadcast and intercom audio. The intercom system has been expanded using new panels while keeping the old ones, and the external intercom system has been enlarged by incorporating very intuitive, efficient and small-sized control terminals.

Daniel Cemillán is the technical manager for TRECE. He can be contacted atdaniel@trecetv.es.

For more information, visitwww.aeq.eu/products/conexia-1.