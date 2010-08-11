Trapman selects Pictorvision to steady aerial shots

Aerial director of photography John Trapman chose the new Eclipsehelicopter camera mount supplied by stabilized camera systems supplier Pictorvision for “Treasure Buddies.”

Part of the “Air Bud” series, the project, which is produced in Vancouver, British Columbia, features a group of dogs known as “buddies.” The current adventure takes the pack to the ruins of ancient Egypt. Trapman shot the plates in San Diego.

To capture the key series of background plates for the film, Trapman not only operated the Eclipse system, he also set the exposure and the look of the camera. He chose the Pictorvision Eclipse because he felt its XR Motion Management technology enabled advanced steering, stability and pointing capabilities.

“When you are shooting plate shots, you need steady, rock-solid footage,” he said. “It’s very important that the shots are stable and locked down to make the visual effects artists’ job easier when they combine our plates with the foreground elements shot on stage,” he added.