TouchCast seeks Beta testers for CasterStats On Demand

TouchCast has announced the Beta release of CasterStats On Demand, a Software As A Service (SaaS) solution that will give users access to their streaming media statistics online — with no software to install and no changes to their streaming server.

CasterStats On Demand will provide users with the full range of strategic information on their audiences and their infrastructure that CasterStats already provides. An added advantage for stream hosting providers is the ability to sell sub accounts to their customers.

TouchCast is currently looking for a small group of Beta testers to give comprehensive feedback on using CasterStats On Demand during the Beta phase. More information is available online regarding the Beta program.