ToolsOnAir teams with Matrox

ToolsOnAir highlighted its newly announced collaboration with Matrox to provide support for the new Matrox Multi-input/output, four-channel, 3G-SDI cards for Macs at the 2010 NAB Show

ToolsOnAir's just:in software is specifically designed to enable simultaneous recording of multiple HD and SD video streams to a single Mac Pro, providing edit-while-recording capabilities that enable producers to begin editing content immediately, even while files are being ingested.

At this year's NAB Show, ToolsOnAir relied on the Matrox Multi cards to demonstrate its Broadcast Suite, including just:in and Live Cut for ingest and just:live and just:play for timeline-based playback and real-time integration of multiformat video and graphics.