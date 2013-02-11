TMD to Show Workflow Management Solutions at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, TMD will demonstrate Mediaflex CI, an enhancement to its Mediaflex platform that will transform workflows and analytics for broadcast enterprises. The CI stands for content intelligence, which means the system can help design postproduction workflows and business analytics and make intelligent decisions based on user-defined business rules to increase productivity. The workflows can encompass everything from asset management and editing through reviews and approvals.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. TMD will be at booth N3425.



