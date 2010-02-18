TMD to introduce Mediaflex for Cultural Archive

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD)will unveil Mediaflex for Cultural Archive, with new archive-specific functionality for acquisitions, accessioning, cataloging and preserving audio-visual content stored on film, tape, CD and DVD, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The company will feature enhancements in the data model of Mediaflex that enable the creation of sophisticated name authority records, together with user-configurable, XML-based metadata schemas embedded in the core database.

Other Cultural Archive additions on display will include new workflows to support the business requirements of these organizations in preserving physical content and the burgeoning amount of digital content they hold.

See TransMedia Dynamics at NAB Show Booth N3716.