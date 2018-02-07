TMD, Mediaproxy Partner on Content Management Workflow

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND—TMD and Mediaproxy have put their heads together to come up with a new integrated content management workflow system. As a result of this collaboration, content captured by Mediaproxy’s LogServer can now be automatically added to the TMD Mediaflex-UMS database.

The collaboration results in Mediaflex-UMS driven software-defined workflows that will utilize Mediaproxy recorded content and metadata. Mediaflex users will be able to locate Mediaproxy assets by searching Mediaflex.

The content typically available as part of this integration, according to TMD and Mediaproxy, is off air program recordings and metadata.