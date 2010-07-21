TMD enhances Mediaflex

At IBC 2010, TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) will highlight the latest enhancements to Mediaflex, which are designed to achieve efficient, high-throughput media preparation and production as well as advancements in process integration.

New enhancements include a comprehensive upgrade to the Mediaflex Data Model that enables organizations to define their own additional metadata schemas; additional solutions for cultural archives and cataloguing to let organizations annotate and capture metadata based on content from a single frame to a complete film or program; new functionality for Web browser-based users, enabling them to carry out rough-cut editing and deliver EDL-created content for post-production workflows; and enhanced screen layouts and configuration options.

See TransMedia Dynamics at IBC2010 Stand 2.C58.

