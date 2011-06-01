TMD at Broadcast Asia 2011

At this year’s Broadcast Asia TMD will present Version 4 of its Mediaflex suite of media business applications. Workflow developments include new integrations with broadcast technologies including Amberfin iCR, Rhozet Carbon Coder and Harris Nexio servers.

TMD will also be showing the latest enhancements to its i-mediaflex DAM platform. Building on the core Mediaflex MetaServer, i-mediaflex provides a Web-based applications environment for users to search, browse and create media workflow processes from the wider enterprise and beyond.

At the BCA2011 International Conference, Tony Taylor of TMD will be speaking on “Implementing digital asset management and workflows in archive organizations.”