Timecode Releasing GoPro Sync Tool

WORCESTER, ENGLAND—Set to be launched at the 2016 NAB Show, Timecode Systems has unveiled the SyncBac Pro, a GoPro timecode sync accessory. The new technology enables GoPro Hero4 Black and Silver cameras to generate frame-accurate timecode to wirelessly timecode sync multiple GoPros with pro cameras and pro audio devices over long-range RF.

The SyncBac Pro embeds timecode onto the footage captured by an SD card that can be removed and provided to post-production. The single MP4 file can be uploaded into an editing package like media captured by other professional broadcast cameras or audio devices. The SyncBac Pro can clip on to either the Hero4 Black or Silver camera via the Hero Bus 30 pin port.

With this new capability the Timecode Systems range of products allows users to wirelessly view, control and monitor GoPros on a shoot over long-range RF from the B:Link Hub. A new feature embedded in the Timecode Systems :pulse, the B:Link Hub connects to the SyncBac Pro to view, monitor status and remotely control multiple GoPros from a smartphone, tablet, Mac or PC.

Timecode Systems will display the new SyncBac Pro at its booth, C2221, during the 2016 NAB Show, which takes place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.