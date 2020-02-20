Tightrope Updates Cablecast Community Media Software

MINNEAPOLIS—Tightrope Media Systems has upgraded the software for its Cablecast Community Media broadcast automation, playout and content publishing platform, officially announcing Cablecast version 7.1.

The Cablecast 7.1 update adds expanded IP input and closed captioning functionality, as well as SSL (Secure Socket Layer) support for securing web content portals. V7.1 also provides many features of Cablecast’s seventh-generation software to users of earlier Cablecast Flex servers after previously only being available on new Cablecast VIO video servers.

With its new support for sidecar caption files, Cablecast 7.1 can add closed captions to individual programs or complete libraries of existing file-based content. When media files are sent out for captioning, they return as editable sidecar files in MCC or SCC formats. The files can then be applied to corresponding media in Cablecast.

The SSL support in v7.1 comes through Let’s Encrypt, a free open certificate authority from the Internet Security Research Group, for conforming to today’s web security standards. With SSL, content portals powered by Cablecast’s “public site” web publishing templates can be securely browsed and can promote secure embed codes and streaming links for distribution.

An expanded IP input and file format support is also offered in Cablecast 7.1 that works with both Cablecast VIO an Cablecast Flex systems. Live, H.264-encoded RTP, RTMP or HLS streams can be brought directly into the system for recording or broadcast without an external decoder. Programs can also be recorded with H.264 compression, while broader codec compatibility—including VP8 and Theora—can be played out without transcoding.

For Cablecast Flex operators, they now have access to the new, broadcast-optimized Cablecast CB bulletin board software directly within the Cablecast user interface.

Cablecast’s live channel branding capabilities are also integrated directly into v7.1’s browser-based user interface. Live branding also has greater control over individual elements and attributes, as well as having a new media file upload feature.

In addition, v7.1 has a confidence monitoring feature for Cablecast Flex and Cablecast VIO customers to see live video previews of each output within the web-based user interface.

This latest version of Cablecast Community Media’s software will be shown during the 2020 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas, at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel.