Tightrope, Iteris Bring Real-Time Traffic Info to Cable Access Channels

ST. PAUL, MINN.—Tightrope Media Systems has joined forces with traffic management specialist Iteris to bring real-time traffic information to cable-access TV channels serving southern California communities. Branded as “BlueCommute,” the software-defined program is based on the Iteris Intelligent Transportation System platform and provides a real-time display of travel conditions across local routes. The BlueCommute platform offers a mix of dynamic video, graphics and text that continuously updates.



The federally funded BlueCommute service broadens community outreach by simulcasting over cable access channels, in Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Orange County and San Diego County. Though BlueCommute offers personalized traffic information via its subscription service over the web, mobile devices and standard telephone systems, the version delivered to community-access TV channels is free for broadcasters and viewers.



Iteris is working with Tightrope Media Systems to transition communities across these four counties, beginning with several cities (including El Segundo and Hawthorne) in Los Angeles County. In the process, viewers who follow Community TV broadcasts can monitor the latest information on traffic congestion, road construction, highway incidents and special events.