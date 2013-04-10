Thomson Video Networks unveils HEVC support for ViBE VS7000

Thomson Video Networks announced that its ViBE VS7000 multi-screen video encoding/transcoding system now provides support for the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) compression standard for live and offline applications.

The ViBE VS7000 is designed to lower operators' OPEX for delivery of a wide range of convergent TV services including WebTV and OTT, as well as traditional IPTV and cable applications.

Thomson Video Networks has participated in the development and definition of the new HEVC compression standard, which aims at obtaining a bit-rate reduction of up to 50 percent compared to the current state of the art, H.264. With the bandwidth-reduction features of HEVC, operators can receive a video stream from a smaller-bandwidth connection, increasing service penetration at a higher video resolution than with other compression codecs.

Thomson Video Networks is demonstrating its new live and file-based HEVC encoding solution up to Ultra HD format working with various HEVC players at the 2013 NAB Show.