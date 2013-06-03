Thomson Video Networks showcasing ViBE VS7000 at BroadcastAsia2013

At BroadcastAsia2013, Thomson Video Networks will showcase the award-winning ViBE VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC solution for cable, IPTV, and over-the-top (OTT) delivery.

The video system is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform for Web TV, over-the-top (OTT) services, IPTV, and cable delivery. The ViBE VS7000 video system combines Thomson's renowned next-generation compression platform for outstanding picture quality in an all-IP environment with live, broadcast-quality encoding; innovative video preprocessing; and faster-than-real-time file transcoding. At BroadcastAsia2013, Thomson Video Networks will also showcase both real-time and offline HEVC encoding on the ViBE VS7000 platform.