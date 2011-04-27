Thomson Video Networks introduces ViBE VS7000

Thomson Video Networks has unveiled the new ViBE VS7000 video system, a fully integrated IP video solution for convergent applications, such as Web TV and over-the-top (OTT) services delivery as well as traditional IPTV.

The ViBE VS7000 video system encompasses Thomson's next-generation compression platform for high picture quality in an all-IP environment, with live broadcast-quality encoding. Optimized for versatility and easy, convergent operation, the Thomson ViBE VS7000 provides a flexible way to customize workflow to meet the needs of applications. A simple but powerful workflow builder enables the creation of live, file-based and mixed workflow for any kind of network through a clear graphical interface.

Supporting all major codecs and formats including MPEG transport streams, Adobe Flash, Apple HTTP Live Streaming and Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and with video resolution up to 1920 x 1080 in progressive and interlaced modes, the Thomson VS7000 is scalable for input channels and output profiles with support for multiple output formats per channel.