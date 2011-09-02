Thomson unveils ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder

Thomson Video Networks introduced the ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder, the latest addition to the company's range of MPEG broadcast reference-grade encoding systems. Incorporating a substantially more powerful evolution of Thomson's Mustang compression engine, the ViBE EM4000's performance delivers significant operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth.

Offering a significant increase in compression efficiency at launch, the ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder achieves its performance through improved motion estimation and enriched encoding logic. The ViBE EM4000 typically allows users to add an extra channel to a transponder without reducing picture quality, or opt for improved quality with the same number of channels. Designed for evolution, the ViBE EM4000 supports future formats including 1080p and 3-D, and provides continuous efficiency improvement through further development of the platform.

Scheduled to ship in the coming months, the ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder can be deployed as a standalone encoder or as part of a headend infrastructure with multiplexers and a network management system. The compact 1RU unit combines improved energy efficiency with its enhanced performance, together with the capacity to integrate external functions such as DVB subtitling.