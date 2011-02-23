Thomson to Debut Integrated Video over IP Solution



Thomson Video Networks will unveil the new ViBE VS7000 video system at NAB.



ViBE is a fully integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and over-the-top services delivery, traditional IPTV, and IP/cable delivery. ViBE VS7000 video system combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats, and an IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.



Thomson will also show new features to its Sapphire MPEG broadcast server, a “channel-in-a-box” solution with advanced capture, playout, and regionalization capabilities. The new features include frame-accurate clip editing enhancements, advanced logo insertion features (support for H.264, new scheduling capabilities), and BXF support.



At NAB, Thomson will also highlight its premium ViBE EM1000/EM2000 MPEG-2/MPEG-4 SD real-time encoders. ViBE EM1000/EM2000 now features processing of MPEG-2/MPEG-4 compressed sources in addition to baseband signals, additional MPEG-1 Layer II audio encoders for multichannel units, forward error correction generation for primary distribution or IPTV applications, and new filters for processing pre-coded MPEG-2 sources on the ViBE EM2000.



In addition, the ViBE EM3000 now features a progressive mode to reduce artifacts and bit-rates for movies, new algorithms to reduce mosquito effect and retain sharpness, and channel lineup optimization when combined with the latest Flextream statistical multiplexing solution.



Thomson will be at Booth SU4917.



