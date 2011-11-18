Thomson rolls out ViBE

Thomson’s ViBE VS7000 video system is a new "anything in, anything out" transcoding platform for convergent applications such as Web TV and over-the-top services delivery, traditional IPTV and IP/cable delivery.

This fully integrated IP video solution transcodes compressed video streams and files. Fifteen years of best-in-class video quality and innovation in compression are built into the breakthrough ViBE VS7000 video system, which combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats, and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.