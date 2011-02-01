Teranex - VC120 format converter



The Teranex VC120 is a universal format converter and frame synchronizer with standard 3 Gbps and 4:4:4 capabilities. It supports 122 format conversions and can be expanded for up to 309.



The unit features easy setup and an intuitive user interface, as well as redundant power supplies and a detachable and removable front panel.



It supports AFD and SD 608 and HD 708 closed captioning, and has an integrated audio/video test signal generator.



The VC120 is available with up to 16 channels of audio per video processing channel. Audio gain, delay and phase adjustments are provided for all 16 channels, along with track shuffling.



For more information, contact Teranex at 407-858-6000 or visit www.teranex.com.



