Teradek to feature VidiU at 2013 NAB Show

Teradek will showcase its VidiU, a table- or camera-top encoder for webcasting that does not require a laptop or PC to stream, at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas.

The Teradek VidiU is a miniature HDMI H.264 encoder aimed at consumers that offers a variety of built-in connectivity options and support for the most popular video streaming platforms.

VidiU provides native integration with live online video streaming solution Ustream, which makes setup and streaming quick and easy. The device also includes an unlocked RTMP interface that provides compatibility with most other content delivery networks (CDNs) on the Web.

Like Teradek’s professional encoders, VidiU can mount on top of a camera and offers a variety of network interface options, such as Ethernet, dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz), and support for 3G/4G USB modems.

It includes a built-in LiIon battery with up to two hours of runtime and features Access Point mode, which allows users to setup and monitor their live broadcast locally from an iOS device.

See Teradek at 2013 NAB Show booth C9939.