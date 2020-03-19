Teradek Releases Orbit PTZ System

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has announced that its new Orbit PTZ product is now available, which is designed to give HD/4K zero delay wireless video and camera control for PTZ cameras.

Teradek’s zero delay wireless video technology transmits uncompressed HD or 4K video up to 1,000 feet line of sight. Orbit PTZ can also transmit at less than 1ms of delay.

In addition, Orbit PTZ passes VISCA and Panasonic camera control commands over the same wireless link. This enables users to monitor and control PTZ cameras wirelessly with no latency using the same transmitter and receiver system.

Orbitz PTZ includes a built-in tally light and optional battery plates.

Teradek is offering two models of Orbit PTZ: Orbit PTZ (HD) for $3,990 and Orbit PTZ (4K) for $4,990.