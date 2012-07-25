Teracue to highlight IPTV, DVB headend systems at IBC2012

Teracue IPTV Systems will showcase its new products for IPTV/DVB headend design, broadcast IP video-networking and system integration at IBC2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 7 - 11.

Teracue's video H.264 HD/SD encoder/decoder line-up is now complete with the availability of the new DEC-300 HD-SDI decoder, for compact, mobile low latency broadcast and CDN video IP contribution and Internet streaming. The units are robust, have an extended temperature range, contain no moving parts and are noiseless when operated as portable devices. They are available as standalone portable devices as well as in the FR-610 frame for up to six blades in 1RU.

The company also will feature its DCH, an all-in-one DVB-to-IP/ASI gateway, ASI/IP-decoder and DVB/ASI/IP-remultiplexing and PID remapping unit. It is a powerful and compact multisignal and multiformat SD/HD processor for broadcast, headend and OB-van environments. The DCH series provides an extensive variety of signal inputs and outputs, such as HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, AES-EBU, analog audio and video, and offers ASI and IP interfaces.

See Teracue IPTV Systems at IBC2012 Stand 14.442.