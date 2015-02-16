Telos Alliance Announces New Omnia.7 FM Processor

CLEVELAND—The Telos Alliance announces that the highly anticipated Omnia.7 is now shipping worldwide.



Standard features include the Omnia Undo, which re-creates audio peaks and adds dynamic range to the poorly mastered tracks. The Psychoacoustic Controlled Distortion Masking Clipper removes distortion from frequencies detectable by the human ear. The full Omnia Toolbox also is included, which provides users with instrumentation such as oscilloscopes, RTAs, FFTs and more.



Options for Omnia.7 include simultaneous processing and encoding for Internet streaming, RDS, and HD processing.