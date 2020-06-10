Telestream Updates PRISM Waveform Monitor

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced new functionality and software-based feature sets for its PRISM Waveform Monitor. The updates make the Waveform Monitor into a single next-generation system that can handle either SDI or IP workflow applications, per the company.

PRISM can now be optioned for all the traditional SDI Waveform Monitoring tools required in operations, compliance, quality control and post production workflows up to 8K resolutions, Telestream says. It also features a suite of IP-based Waveform Monitoring tools up to 4K on 25G Ethernet. PRISM includes enhanced HDR and Wide Color Gamut reports and tools.

The PRISM user interface and API are remotely accessible, enabling remote work and social distancing production environments. PRISM also enables multi-user flexibility, allowing operators to be at a separate location from the device, including remote access for testing.

There are also touchscreen and dual-screen options that for users to adapt to their preferred working environment. Software options allow the system to be featured for production, engineering, quality control, IP measurement, IP generator, 4K, 8K and more. All functionality is available on the same user interface whether working remotely or using a touch screen.