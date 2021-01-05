Telestream Updates CaptionMaker, Vantage Production Platforms

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has provided updates to its CaptionMaker authoring software and the Vantage Media Processing Platform. The primary goal of these enhancements was to simplify IMF (Interoperable Master Format) file-production and delivery processes for broadcast networks and content distributors.

One of the key updates is that both CaptionMaker and Vantage Timed Text Flip now support IMSC 1.1, the latest version of the SMPTE standard for subtitling and captioning. IMSC is key for preparation of IMF packages, per Telestream, with IMSC 1.1 required for global companies producing content like Netflix.

CaptionMaker can be used to author, edit, encode and repurpose video captions and subtitles, according to Telestream. Vantage can then include these media files in automated workflows for file transformation as needed when creating primary and supplemental IMF packages.

The Vantage IMF Producer can also now automate the creation of IMF packages from Adobe Premiere Pro. IMF Producer automates the creation of all files required in an IMF package from a single output render of an Adobe Premiere Pro timeline. Editors can also create additional sequences, which become supplemental IMF packages with different versions of audio, subtitles, edit points, Dolby Vision HDR metadata and more.